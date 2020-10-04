CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 116.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 284,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.