Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT) & ScanSource (OTCMKTS:SCSC) Head-To-Head Survey

Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT) and ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cistera Networks and ScanSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A ScanSource -5.50% 6.11% 2.54%

Cistera Networks has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ScanSource has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cistera Networks and ScanSource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cistera Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A ScanSource 0 0 1 0 3.00

ScanSource has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Given ScanSource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ScanSource is more favorable than Cistera Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ScanSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cistera Networks and ScanSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ScanSource $3.05 billion 0.17 -$192.65 million $2.05 9.80

Cistera Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ScanSource.

Summary

ScanSource beats Cistera Networks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cistera Networks Company Profile

Cistera Networks, Inc. provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company's convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions. It also provides Cistera 1.9 software platform, a component-based architecture that enables enhanced scalability and management of advanced unified communications applications; and Quality Assurance and Management systems that allow organizations to respond to the needs of their customers and their partners, as well as enable organizations to build feedback loops by automating audit and compliance needs through recording and monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers Event Alerting and Notification solutions for the delivery of timely and actionable information for organizations of various sizes. Further, it provides support and maintenance, and professional services. The company was formerly known as CNH Holdings Company and changed its name to Cistera Networks Inc in September 2005. Cistera Networks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services). The WW Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, and wireless and networking infrastructure products; and video conferencing, cloud, POS portal, and other services. The WW Communications & Services segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets comprising education, healthcare, and government. It also provides professional, contact center, and infrastructure services; and distributes communications technologies, digital networks, and cyber security products. The company also offers pre-sale business tools and value-added services that include market and technology solution, education and training, product configuration tool, technical support, logistics, and channel financial services. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

