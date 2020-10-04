Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 499,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 688.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 143,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

