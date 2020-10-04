CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of CIM opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 178,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 333,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 535,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

