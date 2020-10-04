Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Lowered to $5.50 at TD Securities

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

CGIFF opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

