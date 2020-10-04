Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.79.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -122.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,261,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,584,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $10,502,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after buying an additional 443,339 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

