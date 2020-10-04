Chardan Capital Boosts Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $12.50

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.36.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,390. 33.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 162,662 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.