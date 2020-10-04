Centric Cash (CNS) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $272,204.54 and approximately $132,771.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001396 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001032 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00075429 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

