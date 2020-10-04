Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.19.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE opened at C$4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.40. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2390103 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.