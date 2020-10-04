Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on November 20th

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) declared a dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CNKS opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and a P/E ratio of -242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.78. Cenkos Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.88).

Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 2nd. The company reported GBX 1.10 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. It offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

