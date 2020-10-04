Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Issues Earnings Results

Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 1.10 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

CNKS stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 million and a P/E ratio of -242.50. Cenkos Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

Get Cenkos Securities alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. It offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.