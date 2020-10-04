Ccore (CCO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market capitalization of $9,083.74 and $23.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 123.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01529678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168165 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

