Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CASS stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Cass Information Systems news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

