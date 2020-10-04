Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSPR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery R. Chapin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,756,889.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 69,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

