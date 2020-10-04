Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $24.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carter Bank and Trust
Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
