Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $24.25.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

