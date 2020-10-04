Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $216.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 117,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

