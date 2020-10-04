Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the lowest is ($0.06). Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $3.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.15) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $11.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. 2,693,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,439. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

