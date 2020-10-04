Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$31.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.11.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$44.00 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$18.27 and a 1 year high of C$59.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

