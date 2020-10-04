Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 0.96. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $95.69.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 188,775 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.