CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $25.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAE. BofA Securities cut CAE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised CAE from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. CAE has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in CAE by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in CAE by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

