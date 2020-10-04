Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,194.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 39.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 58.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

