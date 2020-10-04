Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BVRDF stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

