Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BVRDF stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

