Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Sell

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC cut shares of Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank cut shares of Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Bayer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

BAYRY opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Bayer has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

