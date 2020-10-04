Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

