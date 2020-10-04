Brokers Offer Predictions for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

MKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.55.

MKC stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $211.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.00 and a 200 day moving average of $175.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

