Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $151.00

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 259,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,389. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.12. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
