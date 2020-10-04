Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $151.00

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 90.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 259,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,389. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.12. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

