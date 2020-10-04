Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) PT at $47.53

Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 60.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 202.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,429 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 30.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,959,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,832 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 211.3% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,862,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,457 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,046 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $51.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

