Brokerages Set Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Target Price at $4.88

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 426,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $223.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.06% and a negative net margin of 142.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

