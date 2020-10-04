Brokerages Set Interfor Corp (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT at $21.60

Shares of Interfor Corp (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFSPF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Interfor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interfor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFSPF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219. Interfor has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.