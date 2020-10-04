Brokerages Set First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Target Price at $33.50

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 204,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,324 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,897,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 93,272 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 84,839 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBNC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 117,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,052. The stock has a market cap of $611.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

