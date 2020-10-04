Brokerages Set Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) Price Target at €35.80

Shares of Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.80 ($42.12).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

ETR BDT opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $334.73 million and a P/E ratio of 18.43. Bertrandt has a 1-year low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 1-year high of €57.10 ($67.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

