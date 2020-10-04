Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Target Price at $13.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 370.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 74.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 49,679 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

