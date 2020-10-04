Brokerages Set Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Target Price at $6.75

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
ARAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen reissued an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.
Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $232.56 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.02. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Accuray by 2.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Accuray by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.
