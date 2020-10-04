Brokerages Set Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Target Price at $6.75

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen reissued an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $232.56 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.02. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. Accuray had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Accuray by 2.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Accuray by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

