Brokerages Expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.15). Titan International posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $286.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.47 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Titan International by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 115,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 133.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 30,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 194,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Titan International by 41.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 52.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

