Brokerages Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.48). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPTN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 635.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 742,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 39.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 403,401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in OptiNose by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,439,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 242,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.73. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

