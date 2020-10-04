Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report sales of $5.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the lowest is $5.44 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $21.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.29 billion to $24.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.50. 1,433,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $218.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

