Brokerages Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 134,158.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 350,154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 157.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Savara by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 151,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Savara has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.