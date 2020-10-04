Brokerages Anticipate Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.81.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Five Below by 150.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Five Below by 181.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $129.42. The company had a trading volume of 635,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,732. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $140.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

