Brokerages Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRH shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 2,081,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,662. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

