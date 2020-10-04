Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $7.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

DRI traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,662. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

