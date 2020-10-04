Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.62 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $38.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $104.80 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $43.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $102.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $128.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $90.65 million, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.82. 1,004,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,174. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.