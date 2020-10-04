Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $38.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $104.80 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $43.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $102.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $128.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.65 million, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.82. 1,004,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 1.64.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.