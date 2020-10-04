Brokerages Anticipate 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 21Vianet Group.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.25. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. FMR LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.