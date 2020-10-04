Brokerages Anticipate 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 21Vianet Group.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.25. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. FMR LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.