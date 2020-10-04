Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In other Broadwind Energy news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of Broadwind Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $60,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth $931,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth $71,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 138,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

