Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.48.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $356.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.66 and a 200-day moving average of $299.34. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.86, for a total value of $18,058,032.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,329 shares of company stock worth $252,302,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.