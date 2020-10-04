Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. BofA Securities upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $43.56. 2,226,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $643,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.