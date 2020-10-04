BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

BXBLY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 99,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

