Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 1,672,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

