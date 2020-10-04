Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BPFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $468.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.