BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHOOY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

